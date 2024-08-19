Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar selected as one of the co-chairs for the Democratic National Convention

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has been selected as one of four co-chairs for this year's Democratic National Convention. Escobar is expected to chair the event on Thursday. Last week, Congresswoman Escobar announced she is the co-chair for the Harris-Walz campaign.

The 2024 DNC is being held from August 19th to August 22nd in Chicago, Illinois.

Congresswoman Escobar released a statement, saying quote: