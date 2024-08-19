Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar selected as one of the co-chairs for the Democratic National Convention
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has been selected as one of four co-chairs for this year's Democratic National Convention. Escobar is expected to chair the event on Thursday. Last week, Congresswoman Escobar announced she is the co-chair for the Harris-Walz campaign.
The 2024 DNC is being held from August 19th to August 22nd in Chicago, Illinois.
Congresswoman Escobar released a statement, saying quote:
“I’m honored to have been selected as Chair for the final night of the National Democratic Convention, the evening Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination. The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher, and I’m excited to help show the country that the Democratic Party, with a platform of expanding healthcare, cutting costs, and protecting your freedoms, is the only party fighting for hardworking Americans.”