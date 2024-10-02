El Pasoans react to the first and only VP Debate

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA) -- The first and only Vice Presidential Debate between Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Sen. JD Vance was held yesterday. Some commentators online are calling it one of the most civil debates we've seen in a long time.

Both men acknowledged being wrong in the past and explained their envision for the future. Before speaking on what they could bring to the role of vice president, both men gave American a glimpse into their upbringing.

They discussed the strike by Israel on Iran, women's reproductive rights, climate change and the immigration crisis, among other topics.

Sen. JD Vance said a lot of the ideas Vice President Harris has proposed sounded good, but questioned why she hasn't taken action on certain things yet.

"She's been the Vice President for three and a half years, she had the opportunity to enact all of these great policies. And what she's actually done instead is drive the cost of food higher by 25%, drive the cost of housing higher by about 60%, open the American southern border and make middle class life unaffordable for a large number of Americans. If Kamala Harris has such great plans for how to address middle class problems, then she ought to do them now, not when asking for a promotion," Sen. JD Vance said.

"Kamala Harris' day one was Donald Trump's failure on COVID that led to the collapse of our economy," Gov. Tim Walz responded. "We were already before COVID, in a manufacturing recession. But 10 million people out of work, largest percentage since the Great Depression, 9 million jobs closed on that. That was day one."

Many attacks were made on their running mates but Vance and Walz were very respectful of each other. Vance displayed his empathy for Walz teenage son, after Walz said he had witnessed a shooting at a community center.

“I’m sorry about that. Christ have mercy,” Vance said.

“I appreciate that,” Walz said.

