$105,000 being used to campaign in support of the UMC bond. Which prominent El Pasoans are contributing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several prominent local businessmen are working to get the University Medical Center bond passed by voters. The proposed bond would cost taxpayers nearly $397 million.

The bond money would be used to enhance UMC's existing services, and develop new facilities. $30 million would be directed to a new cancer center.

Between July 1 and September 26 of this year, nine donors collectively contributed $105,000 to Citizens United for UMC PAC, a political action committee in support of the bond.

Already, $40,000 of the donations were spent on advertising, leaving just under $65,000 to work with to try and get the bond passed.

TOP DONORS

The top three donors are Steve Fox, Jobe Materials, L.P. and Kirk Robison.

Robison, who operates several restaurant franchises in El Paso, donated $10,000, according to a campaign finance report filed on October 7.

Jobe Material's, L.P., donated $25,000. The company produces concrete, asphalt, and other aggregate materials used in construction.

But it was Steve Fox -- owner of Fox Auto Team -- who had the largest contribution of $50,000.

Fox, a cancer survivor himself, donated $25 million to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center last year. The purpose: to develop a new cancer center.

Fox's hope was that the donation would allow cancer patients in El Paso to be near family while receiving treatment.

“A lot of people, number one, don’t have the financial ability to go out of town," Fox said in an interview with local media in August 2023. “But being able to be in your own bed, with your wife and children, is so important.”

Fox's commitment to supporting better care for local cancer patients is clear, but it's ultimately up to the voters to decide if the cost is worth it for them.

BOND COST BREAKDOWN

According to UMC's calculations, the bond would result in an increase of about $65 a year over 30 years for El Pasoans with a taxable home value of over $200,000. That's roughly the average property value for local homeowners this year.

But based on the rising property values we've been seeing, ABC-7 found the same El Pasoans could pay about $70 more than they currently are if home values continue to rise as expected.

However, the financial impact of the bond per household will likely be higher than that for the first several years.

VOTING

El Pasoans will be asked to vote for or against the UMC bond on Election Day, which is November 5. You can find more voting information on the El Paso County Elections Department website.

ABC-7 has comprehensive breakdowns of this and other important bonds and races under the Your Voice, Your Vote tab on our website.