Ted Cruz to make El Paso campaign stop in bid for reelection

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Senator Ted Cruz will be making a campaign stop in El Paso Sunday, November 3, 2024 in his bid for reelection.

The rally, part of Cruz's cross-state bus tour, will happen from 2:30 to 4:00 PM at Million Air El Paso ELP, located at 1800 Hawkins Boulevard, near the El Paso International Airport.

For information on how to attend, click here.

Cruz is running against Democratic nominee Colin Allred, a congressman from the Dallas area.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Early voting in Texas continues through Friday, November 1, 2024.

