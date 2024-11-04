Rep. Gabe Vasquez to face off against former Rep. Yvette Herrell in NM’s 2nd Congressional District Race

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Incumbent Representative Gabe Vasquez (D) will take on former Representative Yvette Herrell (R) for the office of New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District Tuesday.

The race is a flip-flop of the 2022 election, where Vasquez, an at-the-time former Las Cruces City Councilor was challenging the then-incumbent Herrell for the seat.

Both candidates have clashed on border security issues, women's reproductive rights, and job creation in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, which is comprised of all of southern New Mexico, including Las Cruces and Doña Ana County, part of southeastern New Mexico, as well as many of New Mexico's western rural counties.

A small portion of Albuquerque is also included within the district.

