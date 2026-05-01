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Your Voice, Your Vote

May 2026 Uniform Election for Anthony, San Elizario

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Published 5:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eligible voters at the polls starting 7 a.m. Saturday for the May 2026 Uniform Election. This is not a countywide election; ballots include Anthony, Texas, and San Elizario.

According to the county elections department, voters can vote until 7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Anthony Town Hall: 401 Wildcat Dr.
  • City of San Elizario Municipal Court: 12004 Socorro Rd. Suite B
  • Enrique Moreno County Courthouse: 500 E. San Antonio Ave.

Find a sample ballot here.

If you believe your ballot will not be delivered on time through the mail, you can hand-deliver your ballot only on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Elections Department (500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314).

There is also a curbside drop-off option, according to the elections department. Voters have to show an acceptable form of identification if they choose to drop their ballot off on Campbell St. next to the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.

ABC-7 will have a live blog of the election results online.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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