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Your Voice, Your Vote

Santa Teresa Middle School no longer voting center for 2026 primary election

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Published 3:39 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- Santa Teresa Middle School will no longer be a voting center for the 2026 primary election, the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office's said Tuesday.

Voters can instead vote at Riverside Elementary School (4085 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park). The county clerk's office said the campus is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day (June 2).

The county clerk's office made the announcement on Facebook May 1. The location switch was announced after "unforeseen circumstances" out of the office's control.

Early voting for New Mexico voters started Tuesday.

Find voting centers in Doña Ana County here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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