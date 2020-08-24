Watch LIVE: Republican National Convention coverage

Campaign 2020

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Here’s a look at what to watch on the first night of the Republican National Convention Monday as it kicks off with a theme focused around the "Land of Promise" after formally nominating President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

While the in-person Democratic National Convention was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans began their convention with an in-person roll call in Charlotte and then moved to remote speeches from largely an auditorium in Washington, DC -- but also from the White House, in an unprecedented move.

The start to the Republican convention comes as the first polls since the DNC last week show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has gained popularity, but has not widened his lead over Trump.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the roll call in North Carolina on Monday to thank delegates.

Notable speakers on Monday night include some of Trump's Republican allies in Congress (Sen. Tim Scott, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Jim Jordan), former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and the President's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The night will also feature speeches from private figures who have lent their voices to supporting the Trump administration or exhibited values the President has commended, including the St. Louis couple who were filmed brandishing guns at a group of protesters walking along the neighborhood's private street.

Here's what to watch on Monday Night:

It starts in Charlotte...

After a series of convention venue changes -- from North Carolina to Florida and back to North Carolina, again -- the formal convention will kick off in Charlotte for one in-person event before moving the rest of the production to the nation's capital.

The formal presidential nomination process began in Charlotte on Monday morning, attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to a total of 336 delegates, according to the RNC. RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel presided over the nomination process, which concluded with Trump being formally nominated as party's nominee for President.

Following the nomination, prime-time speeches are expected to be delivered from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium -- a venue within walking distance of the White House and across the street from the Trump International Hotel.

Appearances by Trump and Pence

Trump and Pence made an appearance during the convention roll call in Charlotte on Monday morning, delivering remarks to delegates.

Trump spent most of Monday morning and afternoon in North Carolina, according to his public schedule. He was scheduled to make multiple stops in the state and deliver a speech on the US Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The President is also expected to make appearances on each night of the convention before delivering his nomination acceptance speech Thursday evening from the White House.

A second term agenda

The President has struggled to outline his goals for a second term in the Oval Office, but on the eve of the convention, the Trump campaign announced a specific set of second term priorities, which convention speakers will likely touch on during Monday's events and through Thursday's schedule.

The Republican National Committee also confirmed that it would not release a new platform during the 2020 convention -- and in lieu of one, the party will support Trump's agenda.

Who is scheduled to speak on Monday?

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign advisory board member Natalie Harp, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Maryland 7th District Republican nominee Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey -- the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlier this summer, Pennsylvania 17th District Republican candidate Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack -- the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, Donald Trump, Jr. and Tanya Weinreis.