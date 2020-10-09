Skip to Content
Campaign 2020
By
Updated
October 9, 2020 11:38 pm
Published 11:30 pm

Jill Biden to visit El Paso on 1st day of early voting as poll shows tight presidential race in Texas

Joe Biden and wife Jill
Getty Images via CNN
Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

EL PASO, Texas -- As a newly released poll in Texas shows the presidential race tight, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is sending his wife to the Lone Star state to campaign on the first day of early voting.

When the first ballots can be cast on Tuesday, Jill Biden is reportedly set to visit El Paso along with two other Texas cities.

The Houston Chronicle newspaper on Friday night quoted Democratic sources as saying Jill Biden will make stops in El Paso, Houston and Dallas.

The Biden campaign hasn't officially released details on Jill Biden's anticipated trip, so an exact time and location for the El Paso stop is not yet known.

The Texas campaign swing by Biden's wife comes as a new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll released Friday shows President Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by just five points in the Lone Star state.

The president garners 50% of the state’s likely voters, compared to Biden’s 45%, the poll showed.

Daron Shaw, a professor of government at the University of Texas at Austin and co-director of the poll, said what the poll result "really shows you is just how much of this is about Trump. The race is a marker for attitudes towards Trump. It really is a referendum.”

(The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.)

El Paso / News / Politics / Texas / Texas Politics / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content