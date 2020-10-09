Jill Biden to visit El Paso on 1st day of early voting as poll shows tight presidential race in Texas

Campaign 2020

EL PASO, Texas -- As a newly released poll in Texas shows the presidential race tight, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is sending his wife to the Lone Star state to campaign on the first day of early voting.

When the first ballots can be cast on Tuesday, Jill Biden is reportedly set to visit El Paso along with two other Texas cities.

The Houston Chronicle newspaper on Friday night quoted Democratic sources as saying Jill Biden will make stops in El Paso, Houston and Dallas.

The Biden campaign hasn't officially released details on Jill Biden's anticipated trip, so an exact time and location for the El Paso stop is not yet known.

The Texas campaign swing by Biden's wife comes as a new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll released Friday shows President Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by just five points in the Lone Star state.

The president garners 50% of the state’s likely voters, compared to Biden’s 45%, the poll showed.

Daron Shaw, a professor of government at the University of Texas at Austin and co-director of the poll, said what the poll result "really shows you is just how much of this is about Trump. The race is a marker for attitudes towards Trump. It really is a referendum.”

(The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.)