About 20% of all El Paso voters cast ballots in 1st week of early voting

Campaign 2020

EL PASO, Texas -- Roughly 20%, or one out of five, of all registered voters in El Paso County cast ballots during the just-concluded first week of early voting in Texas, according to newly-released data by the county elections department.

In a tweet Sunday evening, the department said there were 101,993 total in-person and by-mail early voters during the first week.

In a presentation to Commissioners Court last month, Elections Administrator Lisa Wise said there were over 475,000 registered voters in the county. The number of ballots cast thus far is equal to 21% of the voter rolls.

The amount of voter interest based on week one of voting suggests El Paso County is set to easily top voter turnout experienced during the 2016 presidential election, as almost half of the total ballots four years ago have already been cast this time around.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, there were 210,502 El Paso County voters who participated in the 2016 election. That means in this election, after just one week, we've already seen 48% of the total votes cast in the entire last presidential election.

Voter registration is also up significantly based on the figure Wise provided commissioners, with at least 46,000 more eligible voters than there were four years ago. The actual number of registered voters is likely even higher, because the voter registration deadline was Oct. 5, a couple weeks after Wise briefed commissioners.

An analysis after the first couple days of early voting by El Paso Matters suggested these newly-registered voters were helping drive the significant turnout. EP Matters estimated one out of every four early voters in the county didn't cast ballots back in 2016.