today at 4:19 pm
Published 4:15 pm

Federal gov’t informs Biden it’s ready to begin transition process

CNN
President-elect Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON, DC -- The General Services Administration has informed president-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process.

That's according to a letter from administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon to Biden and obtained by CNN.

You can read the letter below.

