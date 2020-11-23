Federal gov’t informs Biden it’s ready to begin transition process
WASHINGTON, DC -- The General Services Administration has informed president-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process.
That's according to a letter from administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon to Biden and obtained by CNN.
You can read the letter below.
#Breaking: GSA’s Emily Murphy signs off and says the transition can begin, per @KristenhCNN pic.twitter.com/S6YKKQBrQR— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 23, 2020
