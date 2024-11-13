Senate race in Pennsylvania heads to a recount

By Ethan Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — The incredibly tight Pennsylvania race between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick will head to a recount, Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced Wednesday.

While provisional and mail ballots are still being counted, unofficial results show the race to be within the one-half of 1% margin to automatically trigger a recount under state law.

Currently, McCormick leads Casey by less than 30,000 votes, an advantage that has shrunk since election night. CNN has not made a projection in the race, although McCormick attended new senator orientation in Washington, DC, this week.

Counties will be required to start the recount by November 20. They must complete the recount by November 26 and report results to the state by the next day.

