Las Cruces Congresswoman defends extension of $600 weekly jobless benefit

New Mexico Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- In an exclusive interview on Monday, southern New Mexico's congresswoman told ABC-7 that her constituents deserve a $600 boost in unemployment as well as a bonus when they return to work. (You can watch the full interview in the video player above.)

Unemployment negotiations

"It's a compromise," said U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D - Las Cruces). "It identifies that we do need to continue the unemployment insurance, but we also need to provide an incentive for families and people who want to get back to work."

Her bill, introduced last week, is called the "Back on Your Feet Act." It calls for extension of the federal unemployment assistance of $600 a week and a one-time payment of $3,600 for those who return to work.

"We have to continue to rebuild our economy in a safe way, but we also have to continue to fight Covid-19," Torres Small said.

On Monday, Republicans were set to unveil a plan that extends the federal relief, but cuts weekly benefits to $200 in federal money.

"It won't stop the assistance," said White House advisor Larry Kudlow on Sunday." It's going to cap the assistance at a level that is consistent with people going back to work. That's what we've said since day one."

Help for farmers

Torres Small also stressed the importance of helping New Mexico farmers survive the economic uncertainty of the pandemic.

"Farming is a vital part of New Mexicans' economy and heritage," she explained.

As ABC-7 reported in April, southern New Mexico dairy farmers have resorted to dumping milk this year. With the closure of dining rooms, she said restaurants are not purchasing nearly as many dairy products.

"Cows will continue to produce milk even though there isn't a place to take it," said Torres Small in April.

She co-sponsored the Farmers Feeding Families Coronavirus Response Act, which proposes buying crops, dairy, meat and poultry with federal money to give to food assistance programs.

That bill was introduced in the House of Representatives, but has yet to pass.

State's reliance on oil and gas revenue

In the interview, the Congresswoman also addressed New Mexico's budgetary crisis, fueled by the state's reliance on oil and revenue.

"I know the frustration of thee hardworking men and women (in the oil fields) who risk their lives," Torres Small said on Monday.

Economists are forecasting a $2.4 billion decline in revenue for New Mexico's fiscal year that ends in June 2021. The state is 40 percent reliant on oil and gas revenue from the Permian Basin.

In ABC-7's interview on Monday, Torres Small criticized Joe Biden's campaign plan that would ban "new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters.”

"I know if we were to stop fracking on federal lands today, we would have to close our school's tomorrow," Torres Small said.