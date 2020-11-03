With polls still open, Doña Ana County easily surpasses 2016 voter numbers

New Mexico Politics

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County residents showed up in full force Tuesday, with the number of 2020 voters easily surpassing 2016.

As of 4:45 p.m., 12,000 residents had cast their ballots in person, according to the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office. Combined with the 40,000 early voters and the 27,000 absentee voters, more than 79,000 had cast their ballots with two hours until the poll close.

To compare, 70,000 total Doña Ana County residents cast their ballots in 2016, according to the Clerk's Office.

"(The turnout) is huge," said 25-year-old Damion Rodriguez, who registered to vote in his first election. "That's what got me to sign up and vote. To see what's going on around the country."