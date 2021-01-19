Fellow commissioners call for ouster of Cowboys for Trump leader, say recall effort underway

New Mexico Politics

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- An Otero County commissioner and founder of the group Cowboys for Trump, who was arrested on charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot, is now the target of a recall effort as his fellow commissioners on Tuesday demanded his resignation.

Commissioner Couy Griffin was taken into custody over the weekend by the FBI on a charge of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 riot.

"The people of Otero County deserve an end to this circus now, we call upon Commissioner Griffin to resign his office immediately," said a statement issued by the two others on the three-member commission, Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt.

"He was one of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral vote, an action for which he has now been charged in federal court," the two commissioners wrote. "And he has called for violence tomorrow at the inauguration of Joe Biden."

The pair indicated there was a recall effort already underway to remove Griffin, but they added it could take months. Matherly and Marquardt said they would lend their support to the recall if Griffin doesn't resign.

According to federal court documents obtained by ABC-7, Griffin told investigators that he was “caught up” in the crowd, which pushed its way through the barricades and entered the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol, but he said he did not enter the building and instead remained on the U.S. Capitol steps.

Video aired by ABC-7 from the Jan. 6 incident showed Griffin in the restricted areas, according to the affidavit.

Griffin has not responded to phone messages from ABC-7 in recent days seeking comment.

The FBI said Griffin's arrest over the weekend came after he traveled with firearms to Washington, D.C., for Biden’s inauguration.

Below is the complete statement from his fellow commissioners calling for Griffin to step down from office. In addition to the Capitol riot, the commissioners cite a litany of other alleged problems and issues with Griffin over his time as a commissioner.