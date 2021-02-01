Federal judge orders Cowboys for Trump leader held without bond until trial on Capitol riot charge

New Mexico Politics

WASHINGTON, DC — A federal judge on Monday refused to release jailed Cowboys for Trump leader Couy Griffin of New Mexico as he awaits trial in Washington in connection with the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered Griffin, an Otero County Commissioner, held without bail on charges that he knowingly entered the Capitol grounds with the intent to disrupt government business.

The judge told Griffin, who attended the hearing virtually, that "words matter, facts matter." He then granted the prosecution's motion to hold Griffin in jail pending trial.

Federal prosecutors called Griffin both a flight risk and a danger to others, citing a history of threatening comments, racial invective, access to firearms and vows that Joe Biden would never be president.

Griffin's attorney argued Monday that his client is "not a crazy person even though he has made some unfortunate statements."

As rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Griffin told the FBI he was “caught up in the crowd” and “pushed through the barricades” as Trump supporters overwhelmed Capitol police. Videos he posted on social media showed himself on an exterior balcony of the Capitol amid the mob.

Griffin's court appearance on Monday came after the judge had threatened him with contempt of court if he failed to appear. For two weeks following his arrest on Jan. 17 as he returned to Washington for the inauguration, Griffin had rejected offers to speak with his attorney - or even the judge, court records showed.

In the days before his arrest, Griffin spoke at a meeting of the Otero County Commission at length about his presence at the U.S. Capitol as riots broke out and the building was breached and about his plans to return to Washington with guns in his vehicle.

His fellow commissioners have called on Griffin to resign his post or face the prospect of removal from office.

(The Associated Press contributed background to this report.)