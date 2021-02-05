Skip to Content
New Mexico Politics
Cowboys for Trump leader charged in Capitol riot is released from jail

Otero County Commissioner and 'Cowboys for Trump' co-founder Couy Griffin during the protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC -- Cowboys for Trump leader and Otero County Comissioner Cuoy Griffin has been released from a District of Columbia jail, according to online court records Friday.

The New Mexican was arrested for charges connected to the riots on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

He was initially denied bail earlier this week.

However, he appealed the ruling, and another judge released Griffin on a personal recognizance bond.

Griffin is not allowed to possess a firearm while he awaits a trial. He also has to stay out of Washington, D.C., where he was arrested. 

Griffin is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on his case scheduled for Monday.

