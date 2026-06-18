New Mexico lieutenant governor nominee suspends campaign due to health

(KVIA) -- New Mexico lieutenant governor Democratic nominee Maggie Toulouse Oliver has dropped out, she said on social media Thursday. Toulouse Oliver said her decision comes after changes to her health.

In New Mexico's primary election earlier in June, she defeated Harold Pope Jr. and secured the Democratic nomination for the November election. She was set to face Republican nominee David Gallegos.

"Suspending my campaign will allow me to focus on my family while ensuring I can continue to fulfill my duties as Secretary of State," Toulouse Oliver said on social media.

She said the decision to leave the race was "an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one."

Courtesy: @mto4nm / Instagram

In the June 2 primary, Toulouse Oliver secured her nomination with 80% of the vote.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham posted her support for Toulouse Oliver's decision on social media:

"Maggie Toulouse Oliver has served New Mexicans with great distinction as Secretary of State, and she would have made an excellent lieutenant governor," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "Maggie is a good friend and I know her decision to suspend her campaign today did not come easy. I respect that Maggie has chosen to prioritize her health and her family and I wish her all the best."

The Republican Party of New Mexico said in part, "We join New Mexicans across the state in praying for Maggie Toulouse Oliver and her family during this difficult time. Health and family must always come first, and we wish her a full recovery and the very best moving forward."

State law prohibits another primary election. New Mexico's Democratic Party will choose a new nominee.