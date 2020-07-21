Watch LIVE: Trump, White House virus task force briefing
WASHINGTON, DC — The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings on Tuesday, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role.
Trump says he’ll lead a briefing at approximately 3 p.m. MT, his first since April 27.
The coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, briefed the public daily in March and April with Trump participating and dominating many of the televised sessions. But the briefings disappeared in late April after ratings began to slide and Trump mused about the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to kill the virus.
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.
The virus has killed at least 140,000 Americans and is surging again in much of the country.
Comments
6 Comments
Shumer did not want the President to hold the briefings because Shu me is afraid of the truth.
We don’t have to worry about the orange buffoon telling the truth. He has lied most of the time he’s made any statements, and I think the fact checkers have him up to somewhere around 4,000 lies to the public. The Democrats are overjoyed that this moron is going to do briefings again. Nothing has helped Biden’s poll numbers more.
Schumer is absolutely elated that the orange buffoon will do the briefings again.
Anything that trash so called President has to say I’m not interested.
His deplorables trashy followers can listen to their idol piece of crap.
I’m going to listen and count how many points he causes Sleepy Joe’s numbers to go up.