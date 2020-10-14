Texas, New Mexico rules vary on use of mail-in ballots

Politics

El Paso, Texas -- Election season is in full swing for both New Mexico and Texas. Many Borderland residents may not feel comfortable waiting in line at polling locations for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

Registered voters can opt to request mail-in ballots, but the rules are different for each state.

In New Mexico, any registered voter may request a mail-in ballot. New Mexicans must fill out and application and can either mail them in, or drop off the ballot in person at one of the early voting locations.

Doña Ana county will open up seven more early voting locations, starting this weekend. The extended locations will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find a full list of every early polling location by clicking here.

Requirements to receive a mail-in ballot for Texas is a little more difficult. You must be 65 years or older, be incarcerated but still have your voting rights, out of town during early voting and on election day, or have a disability.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled that risk of contracting the virus does not qualify as a disability, although El Paso County elections officials say they do not have the authority to verify if a voter actually has a disability.