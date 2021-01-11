2 Capitol Police officers suspended, as many as 15 others under probe for riot involvement

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- Two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended and another person has been arrested for their alleged involvement in the riot last week, said Rep. Tim Ryan, who is chair of the U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee handling the investigation into the police response to the Capitol attack last week.

“I know that there were two people that were suspended,” Ryan said during a press call. “One was the selfie officer and another was an officer that put a MAGA hat on that started directing some people around,” the lawmaker said.

Ryan confirmed that there are approximately 10 to 15 Capitol Police officers under investigation for their behavior during the riot, but he did not have specific details.

The Ohio Democrat had few details regarding the individual who was arrested.