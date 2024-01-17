Skip to Content
City of Anthony Board of Trustees voting on a Resolution of No Confidence against mayor

today at 3:26 PM
ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Wednesday night, Anthony Board of Trustee members will be voting on a Resolution of No Confidence against Mayor Diana Murillo.

The resolution over Wednesday night's vote stated, "the Board of Trustees of the City of Anthony concludes that continuing this path of service as Mayor of the City of Anthony is a detriment to the well-being of the City, its residents and city employees.""

The meeting will be taking place at the City of Anthony's Municipal Complex, located at 820 Highway 478, and is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Board of Trustee Gabriel Holguin, who sent ABC-7 the notice of the vote, stated in the press release that "the formal resolution would establish precedence that the current City council has no confidence in Mayor Murillo's leadership."

ABC-7 will provide complete coverage on air, online, and on the KVIA news app.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

