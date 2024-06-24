Skip to Content
Politics

This year’s first presidential debate will be held on Thursday, June 27th

By
New
Published 11:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week Americans will be able to watch the first-ever presidential debate of 2024. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take to the debate stage this Thursday, June 27th, 2024, and you can watch the debate on ABC-7.

ABC News coverage starts at 6 p.m.

ABC-7 will not have a 6 p.m. newscast on Thursday--instead, ABC-7 will have a newscast in its place after the debate.

The presidential debate will start at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Politics
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content