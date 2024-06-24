This year’s first presidential debate will be held on Thursday, June 27th

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week Americans will be able to watch the first-ever presidential debate of 2024. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take to the debate stage this Thursday, June 27th, 2024, and you can watch the debate on ABC-7.

ABC News coverage starts at 6 p.m.

ABC-7 will not have a 6 p.m. newscast on Thursday--instead, ABC-7 will have a newscast in its place after the debate.

The presidential debate will start at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.