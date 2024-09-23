El Paso judge denies city’s plea to jurisdiction in lawsuit filed by Chief Internal Auditor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso judge M. Sue Kurita denied the City of El Paso's plea to jurisdiction -- a legal argument that challenge's the court's authority to hear a case -- in a lawsuit against the city filed by its Chief Internal Auditor.

Edmundo Calderon filed the suit in December of last year, claiming he was being retaliated against by the city after he reported City Representative Cassandra Hernandez for misuse of a city-issued gas card.

Attorneys representing the City of El Paso that were in court Monday, said they intend to file an appeal to the judge's decision.

Meanwhile, Calderon's attorney, Laura Enriquez, said she plans to file her own motion of discovery, which is a formal request for evidence. Enriquez said this could help expedite the lawsuit.

