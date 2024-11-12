Trump nominates Elon Musk to head Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Update: Elon Musk just posted on X confirming the news.

BREAKING: President Trump has tapped Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the DOGE — Department of Government Efficiency.



Their mission will be to "dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."… pic.twitter.com/5S1ySacJl0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 13, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Donald Trump just released a statement announcing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Trump says in his statement that he believes DOGE could become the "Manhattan Project of our time."

The department will look for ways to cut regulations, slash spending, and restructure federal agencies.

Read through the President's full statement below: