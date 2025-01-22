Trump appoints Sean Curran Director of U.S. Secret Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- President Donald Trump is appointing Sean Curran as the new Director of the U.S. Secret Service.

Trump released a statement announcing the decision today.

Read through the statement in its entirety below:

"It is my great honor to appoint Sean Curran as the next Director of the United States Secret Service. Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service.

Sean has 23 years of Law Enforcement experience, starting his career in Secret Service in 2001, as a Special Agent in the Newark Field Office, where he conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment, and logistics support for the district. During my First Term, Sean served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division, with direct oversight and responsibility of multiple protectees, and enhanced security plans for my residences.

Sean has distinguished himself as a brilliant leader, who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex Special Security Events in the History of our Country, and the World. He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before.

Thank you Sean, and Congratulations!"