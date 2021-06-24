Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York state

CNN - US Politics

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in New York state.

In a ruling released Thursday following disciplinary proceedings, a New York appellate court concluded that “there is uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.”

