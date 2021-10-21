Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
New
Published 8:04 PM

Biden vows to protect Taiwan in event of Chinese attack

<i>Heather Fulbright/CNN</i><br/>President Joe Biden said Thursday a lot of Americans are feeling
Heather Fulbright/CNN
Heather Fulbright/CNN
President Joe Biden said Thursday a lot of Americans are feeling "down" because of the pandemic and anxious about the future -- particularly heading into the holiday season -- and urged those struggling with mental health issues to seek help if they need it.

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden said Thursday the US was committed to coming to Taiwan’s defense if it comes under attack from China –– a stance that seems in opposition to America’s stated policy of “strategic ambiguity.”

Asked twice at CNN’s Town Hall whether the US would protect Taiwan if China attacked, Biden said it would.

“Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” he said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content