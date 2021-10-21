Biden vows to protect Taiwan in event of Chinese attack

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden said Thursday the US was committed to coming to Taiwan’s defense if it comes under attack from China –– a stance that seems in opposition to America’s stated policy of “strategic ambiguity.”

Asked twice at CNN’s Town Hall whether the US would protect Taiwan if China attacked, Biden said it would.

“Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” he said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

