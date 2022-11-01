Secret Service spokesman interviewed by January 6 committee on Monday

By Jamie Gangel and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack interviewed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday, three sources familiar with the panel’s investigation told CNN.

As CNN reported last week, the committee has been wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret Service documents and plans to bring in top agents and officials from the agency to testify in the coming weeks.

The interview was virtual, according to one source familiar. Guglielmi’s interview was transcribed, a separate source told CNN.

Appointed in March 2022, Guglielmi was not with the agency at the time of the Capitol attack, but has handled the agency’s response to key developments in the committee’s investigation including testimony from then-President Donald Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about a heated altercation between Trump and his agents in his presidential SUV on January 6.

Guglielmi’s interview is part of a widening list of individuals the panel still wants to hear from. Sources say that list includes about a half dozen witnesses.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the interview with Guglielmi.

The committee declined to comment to CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.