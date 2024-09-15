Trump is safe following shooting at Florida golf course; suspect detained



By Kristen Holmes, John Miller, Kate Sullivan and Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump campaign on Sunday said former President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that did not provide additional details.

A person has been detained in connection with the incident at Trump International Golf Club, according to a law enforcement source.

Multiple sources said Secret Service fired at the suspect.

Officials believe an armed individual intended to target Trump, according to sources briefed on the matter.

A long gun has been recovered, according to the law enforcement source.

The former president was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The course was immediately locked down, according to a source familiar.

The Secret Service said on X that it is working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a protective incident involving Trump. The Secret Service said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the security incident involving Trump and they are both “relieved to know that he is safe,” according to the White House.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” Harris wrote on the social media platform X.

Biden and Harris, both of whom are in Washington, DC, with no public events Sunday, will be kept updated by their team.

This story and headline have been updated with additional information.

CNN's Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

