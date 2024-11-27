US secures release of 3 Americans in prisoner swap with China

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — Three Americans who had been detained in China for years have been released in a prisoner swap between Washington and Beijing.

“We are pleased to announce the release of Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung from detention in the People’s Republic of China,” a US National Security Council spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday. “Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years.”

The Americans were released in exchange for unidentified Chinese nationals and are now in US custody, according to a US official. On Wednesday, the US also lowered its travel advisory level to Level 2: Exercise increased caution for mainland China. Politico first reported the release of the Americans.

“Thanks to this Administration’s efforts and diplomacy with the PRC, all of the wrongfully detained Americans in the PRC are home,” the spokesperson said Wednesday.

Li and Swidan had been designated as wrongfully detained by the US State Department. Another wrongfully detained American, David Lin, was freed from China in September.

Their release takes place fewer than two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. It follows years of quiet diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration, with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and other US officials engaging with their counterparts on the matter.

Li and Swidan’s families have been strong advocates for their loved ones’ release and continually pushed the administration to do more to bring them home.

Harrison Li, Kai Li’s son, regularly traveled to Washington to raise the case of his father, who was detained in 2016 and had been serving a ten-year prison sentence on charges of espionage.

In 2023, Harrison Li told CNN he was concerned that he might never see his father again. “God forbid, is my dad going to come home in a box?” he asked at the time. “I just don’t know at this point and given the conditions and the situation in China, it’s actually quite scary.”

Mark Swidan’s mother Katherine Swidan also worried her son might not make it home alive. He was detained in 2012 on drug-related charges. He had spent more than a decade detained in what his mother described as a “holding tank,” where she said he had undergone physical and psychological torture and has attempted suicide. He was sentenced to death in 2019.

Leung was detained in 2021 and was sentenced in 2023 to life in prison on spying charges. Leung is a veteran leader of several pro-Beijing groups in the United States, who has rubbed shoulders for years with senior Chinese government officials.

