More than a dozen states have passed new laws that led to restrictions on pornography. Now, the Supreme Court will weigh in

By Isabelle Chapman, Casey Tolan and Allison Morrow, CNN

(CNN) — In Texas, Florida, and more than a dozen other states, users who try to access the world’s largest pornography website are greeted by a surprising sight: a message on a black screen telling them they’re blocked because of the actions of their state legislature.

Over the last two and a half years, 19 states – home to more than a third of Americans – have passed laws that require pornography websites to confirm a user’s age by checking a government-issued ID or scanning their face, among other methods.

The new laws, which have been pushed by allies of President-elect Donald Trump, have led some of the largest adult sites, including Pornhub, to block users from specific states, rather than paying millions for ID-checking services.

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the constitutionality of the new laws, setting up a battle over free speech, censorship and how to protect kids online. The case could end up eroding landmark precedents protecting pornography, following previous decisions from the court that have overturned decades-old case law.

To supporters, the restrictions in the age verification laws are common-sense measures to prevent children from seeing explicit content. But critics say the push to restrict porn undermines free speech protections and infringes on privacy rights. It could also put some porn companies out of business because of the high costs of verifying the age of every visitor, while doing little to stop foreign or fringe porn websites that don’t comply with US laws.

“Porn is the canary in the coalmine of free speech,” said Mike Stabile, a spokesperson for the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry that is among the plaintiffs of the lawsuit against Texas. “These bills are meant to put the adult industry out of practice.”

Targeting the adult industry

For decades, users visiting online porn sites have been met with a popup asking a question that’s as easy to fake as it is ubiquitous: Are you 18 or older?

Texas’ law, like others passed around the country, says that’s no longer enough. It requires websites on which more than a third of the content is “sexual material harmful to minors” to actually verify each user’s age, such as by having them upload a state ID or through AI-powered software that estimates a person’s age based on a photo of their face.

Some states’ laws also mandate porn websites display “health warnings,” such as the Alabama requirement that sites tell their users porn is “proven to harm human brain development” and “increases the demand for prostitution, child exploitation, and child pornography.” And Kansas’ law includes in its definition of pornography any act of “homosexuality.”

The explosion of new laws in recent years has been pushed by groups associated with Project 2025, a controversial conservative policy blueprint written in anticipation of Trump’s second term. Project 2025’s more than 900-page policy memo declares that “pornography should be outlawed,” argues that “the people who produce and distribute it should be imprisoned” and says companies that “facilitate its spread should be shuttered.”

In a hidden-camera video released last year by a British journalism nonprofit, one of the document’s co-authors, former Trump administration official Russell Vought, discussed the legislative strategy for banning pornography.

Vought, who is set to return to government in Trump’s second term, says in the video that “we’d have a national ban on pornography if we could.” But instead of such a drastic action, which would likely be unpopular and unconstitutional, he suggested using laws aimed at restricting porn for minors as a way to target the adult industry.

“We’ve got a number of states that are passing this and, you know, what happens is the porn company then says, ‘we’re not going to do business in your state,’ which of course is entirely what we were after, right?” Vought said. “We’re doing it from the back door, starting with the kids.” A spokesperson for Vought did not respond to a request for comment this week.

The new laws passed across the country appear to be putting the same strategy into action. The two main groups that have lobbied in favor of anti-porn laws at the state level, according to legal observers – Vought’s organization, the Center for Renewing America, and the faith-based group American Principles Project – are both on the advisory board of Project 2025.

Proponents of the laws say they’re simply taking advantage of new technologies that make online age verification more feasible than it was in the past – essentially putting the same practices that would take place at any brick-and-mortar adult store into effect online.

Texas’ law “protects the innocence of childhood and helps prevent the destructive behavior resulting in porn addiction,” State Rep. Matt Shaheen, the law’s author, wrote in an op-ed last year. He noted that the law does not allow ID verifiers to retain personal information about users, and argued that “for decades, laws restricting similar content found in books and magazines have been upheld.”

But opponents say they still have privacy concerns about users uploading their ID’s or scanning their faces. And the new methods have led to a business hit: After Louisiana became the first state to pass an age verification law, Pornhub implemented an ID-checking system for Louisianans, and then saw its traffic there fall by about 80 percent, according to the company. Online ID-checking services can also charge $1 or more per user, costing the sites exorbitant amounts, said Solomon Friedman, the co-founder of the private equity firm that owns Pornhub.

Just as Vought predicted, Pornhub has decided not to operate in other states that passed similar laws, instead redirecting users from those states to a message urging them to “contact your representatives” about the restrictions.

The rise of age verification laws is “not about keeping young people safe, it is about controlling what adults can experience as legal and consensual,” Friedman said in an interview. “They want to abolish the existence of the adult industry.”

Supreme Court’s porn precedent faces challenge

Now, the Supreme Court is set to decide whether the new laws are constitutional or not. The justices will hear a challenge to Texas’ age verification law on Wednesday, and their decision will likely determine the fate of similar laws around the country.

The case, which was brought by the adult industry trade association and several porn websites and producers, is likely to hinge on the precedent set in the landmark 1997 case Reno v. ACLU. In that case, the court held that the government can’t protect minors through “an unnecessarily broad suppression of speech addressed to adults” when “less restrictive alternatives” are available.

Under the court’s precedents, laws that restrict broad areas of speech must stand up to “strict scrutiny,” a higher level of skepticism from courts. A federal judge struck down the Texas age verification law based on that standard in 2023, writing that it would “allow the government to peer into the most intimate and personal aspects of people’s lives.”

But the Fifth Circuit appeals court decided to review the Texas law using a lower standard, and ruled that it was constitutional because Texas had a “rational basis” for wanting to protect minors from viewing pornography.

One of the main issues up for debate among the Supreme Court justices will be which standard to use.

Geoffrey R. Stone, a University of Chicago law professor and First Amendment expert, said the case was just the latest in a half-century of Supreme Court cases dealing with the constitutional ramifications of protecting kids from explicit material.

“Under existing law, you can protect children from access to what’s obscene,” Stone said. “The key question is to what extent you can do that in a way that interferes with the access of adults to this material which is constitutionally protected for them.”

The Texas law would “probably not be constitutional under existing precedent,” he said, but added that given the court’s conservative majority, the justices could decide to “change that precedent.”

The court’s decision isn’t likely to be released until this summer, and the justices have allowed the Texas law to continue in effect while the case proceeds (although a provision that requires porn sites to post a health warning has been blocked). The outcome will likely decide a host of other lawsuits against other states’ laws.

One of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Louisiana’s age verification law is Elizabeth Henson, who said she sometimes views the same pornographic videos as her husband as a way of staying intimate together when he’s deployed away from her as part of his service in the Coast Guard. After the couple moved to Louisiana when he was assigned to a new base, Henson tried to sign onto a pornography website, and found it asked for a state ID to verify her age. But her out-of-state ID wasn’t accepted, essentially blocking her from using the site, she said.

Henson, who’s also a Coast Guard veteran herself, told CNN she wanted to join the lawsuit as a plaintiff to help give voice to other military families who don’t have a choice where they’re deployed.

“It’s not anybody’s business what’s happening in my bedroom, or anybody else’s bedroom,” Henson said. “That’s kind of where it came down for me.”

Getting around the bans

The decision by sites like Pornhub to pull out of some states has led more and more Americans to download the same kind of technology that people in authoritarian countries use to get around their governments’ draconian online censorship regimes.

In states where Pornhub has blocked users, there’s been an apparent spike in interest in virtual private networks, tools that can trick websites into thinking the user is in a different location. In Florida and South Carolina, where age-verification laws went into effect on January 1, Google searches for “VPN” more than doubled between the last days of 2024 and the first days of 2025, data from Google Trends shows. Other states followed a similar trend when their laws took effect.

At the same time, some other pornography websites that are run outside the US are simply ignoring the new age verification laws – and it’s unclear whether states will be able to force them into compliance. That means that more users will just be going to sites with fewer safety measures and content moderations in place than the Canada-based Pornhub, Friedman argued.

Pornhub and other pornography providers say they want to help protect minors, and don’t want kids coming to their websites at all. They’d like to see different methods to prevent that that don’t put a burden on adults, such as parental controls on phones and computers, or the possibility of age verification systems built into operating systems.

If the Supreme Court upholds the age verification laws, some conservative activists may push for a national law in the same mold. Trump hasn’t said anything about whether he supports the idea, and his presidential transition team did not respond to a request for comment.

During his first run for president in 2016, Trump did sign a pledge from a conservative group agreeing to “give serious consideration to appointing a Presidential Commission to examine the harmful public health impact of Internet pornography,” although he did not appoint such a commission.

Opponents of the age verification laws say that even though access to pornography doesn’t rise to the same civil rights issue as bans on abortion or efforts to restrict LGBTQ rights, they’re coming from the same conservative Christian playbook that’s scored notable wins in recent years.

Holly Randall, a pornography producer and photographer, helped pay for political ads raising awareness of the anti-porn statements in Project 2025 during last year’s presidential campaign. Randall’s mother was one of the first female pornographic film directors, working in the industry at a time when it operated in a legal gray area.

Now, Randall said, she’s realizing that the First Amendment precedents that her mother’s generation fought for may no longer be secure.

“Roe v. Wade being overturned, I think, was a real wake up call for a lot of us,” she said. “That was a sign that we can’t just rest on our laurels and assume porn is going to be fine, they’re never going to outlaw it.”

CNN’s Steve Contorno contributed reporting.

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.