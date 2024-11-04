Doña Ana County election worker fired for alleged interest in secretly recording voters at election sites

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Clerk's office has confirmed to ABC-7 that a temporary election worker was fired for allegedly posting online about his interest in secretly recording voters on Election Day.

Chief Deputy Clerk Caroline Zamora said Alfred Cabrales was let go after he allegedly posted to social media about "wanting to secretly record in the election sites."

The social media platform in question where the content was allegedly posted is a website called Patriots.win, which is a forum-style site dedicated to former president Donald Trump.

