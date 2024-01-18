Candidates for El Paso District Attorney participating in public forum

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber is hosting candidates running for El Paso District Attorney in a public forum Thursday.

The town hall will be moderated by El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal, and will take place at the Sundt Construction Offices in Downtown El Paso.

The forum is scheduled to take place form 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Event organizers explain that Nancy Casas, James Montoya, and former judge Alma Trejo will be attending. All three candidates are all competing for the Democratic nomination for District Attorney. District Attorney Bill Hicks is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, according to the Texas Secretary of State's election information website.

District Attorney Hicks announced his candidacy to keep his seat in November 2023. Hicks was appointed to his position by Texas Governor Greg Abbott after former DA Yvonne Rosales resigned.

El Paso Chamber Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy Nicholette Ruiz told ABC-7 that they invited DA Hicks, and he respectfully declined to attend.

The Texas primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5th.