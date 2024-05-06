155 police officers injured in clashes with fans at German soccer match, most from tear-gas use

BERLIN (AP) — Some 155 police officers were injured in fighting involving Dynamo Berlin and Energie Cottbus fans over the weekend. Berlin police say most of the injuries are from tear-gas use. The police say 116 officers suffered injuries from tear-gas use, 28 from assaults and 11 after being hit by pyrotechnics fired by fans after the fourth-division match at Dynamo’s ground. Security at soccer games is an issue for police, with Germany hosting the European Championship for 24 national teams this summer. Police have been training for potential trouble at matches.

