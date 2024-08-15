Mayor Leeser to discuss city manager selection process

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser is set to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the city manager selection process, timeline, and next steps.

This comes after committee member Cindy Conroy told ABC-7 she feels the process is being "rushed."

With the election around the corner and six council positions up for re-election, including the mayor, Conroy said we are rushing the process.

"And in my mind, this is not the way corporate America works, this is not the way I've seen the public sector work," Conroy said.

Applications for the City Manager have been whittled down from 80 to four, and the final four candidates are currently employed by the city of El Paso.

Conroy said while the best may be internal, it would be nice to have seen that there was an external search.

The four candidates for the position, all of whom currently work for the city, are: