WATCH: Borderland Trump supporters deck out their cars for the ‘MAGA Drag’

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- Borderland supporters of President Trump decked out their cars in flags and banners Saturday and hit the highway as part of a nationwide caravan.

What was billed as "MAGA Drag the Interstate" began around 12:30 p.m. in El Paso, with similar events said to be happening across the country.

The so-called "Trump Train" saw a convoy of vehicles gather at 1500 Buffalo Soldiers Road before traveling onto Interstate 10.

The parade was designed to specifically to show support for Trump, who is currently hospitalized with Covid-19 and will face Joe Biden a month from Saturday in the presidential election.