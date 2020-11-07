‘We have much work to do’ – from Khalid to Beto, prominent El Pasoans react to Biden win

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- State Sen.-elect Cesar Blanco (D-El Paso) proclaimed "real leadership is on its way" in the wake of Joe Biden's projected win in Pennsylvania on Saturday, giving him more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become the 46th president of the United States.

Blanco was among a number of prominent El Pasoans - political figures and entertainers - who took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share their initial reactions to the news of Biden's victory.

"WOW!!!!!!!! Today is a GOOD day," wrote Grammy award-winning R&B artist and El Paso native Khalid.

Former congressman and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) declared the win by Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris has "ended our national nightmare."

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) spoke of it being an "historic election," an apparent reference to Harris' shattering of a new glass ceiling as she becomes the first woman, first Black and first Asian-American to enter the office of vice president.

"We have much work to do for our country and the people in desperate need of compassion, support and justice—especially now," Escobar wrote.

Biden garnered 66% of the vote in El Paso County, one of the largest percentage totals in the state of Texas, which went for Trump.

