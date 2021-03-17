Texas AG sues Biden administration over Keystone XL pipeline revocation

Texas Politics

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas and Montana are suing the Biden administration for revoking the Keystone XL pipeline permit.

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the lawsuit alleges that President Joe Biden doesn't have the unilateral authority to change the permitting, saying the power resides with Congress.

“Since his first day in office, President Biden has made it his mission to undo all the progress of the previous administration, with complete disregard for the Constitutional limits on his power. His decision to revoke the pipeline permit is not only unlawful but will also devastate the livelihoods of thousands of workers, their families, and their communities,” Paxton said. “This administration continues to tout imaginary green-energy jobs, without any recognition that their actions in the real world will make it impossible for hard-working Americans to put food on the table.”

The suit is joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.