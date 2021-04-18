Texas Gov. Matthew McConaughey? New poll has him with double-digit lead over Greg Abbott

Texas Politics

DALLAS, Texas -- Actor and Texas native Matthew McConaughey has said that running for governor of Texas is a "true consideration" that he's giving thought to.

If he were running and the election were held today, a new poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas-Tyler shows McConaughey with a a 12-point edge over incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The poll found 45 percent of registered voters would back McConaughey, compared to 33 percent for Abbott.

It showed McConaughey enjoys significant popularity among Democrats, although he's never publicly indicated whether he considers himself a Democrat or a Republican and has been critical of both political parties at various times. A majority of Republicans prefer Abbott, who is seeking a third term in next year's election.

“Matthew McConaughey gets a huge boost from tremendous name recognition and recognition for what he does to help Texans and add to the celebration of the state’s successes,” UT-Tyler political scientist and poll director Mark Owens told the Dallas Morning News. “Most of our survey respondents know his story, but many are waiting to see how he opens his next chapter.”

The poll surveyed 1,126 registered Texas voters between April 6 to 13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percent. A complete breakdown of the poll's results are below.