New poll shows McConaughey formidable candidate against Abbott for governor

Texas Politics

HOUSTON, Texas -- While it's not 100% sure actor Matthew McConaughey will be running for Texas governor, he seems to already be a fan favorite against current Gov. Greg Abbott, ABC affiliate KTRK reported Tuesday.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows the actor and Texas native gaining a lot of attention.

According to the poll, 41% of voters said they would like to see him run. The other 47% said they wouldn't.

RELATED STORY: McConaughey on U.S.’ struggles: America’s going through puberty

Wondering what the poll says about Abbott?

Well, it depends on who you ask. Most Republicans said Abbott deserves to be reelected. Meanwhile, most Democrats and Independents say he does not deserve to be reelected.

In general, 49% said Abbott was favorable, 43% said he was unfavorable and 7% said they haven't heard enough.

Based on this poll, it's safe to say McConaughey and Abbott would have a fairly competitive run. That's if McConaughey commits to a political run.

Another man to keep your eyes on is Texas GOP Chairman Allen West.

West announced Sunday he is running for governor.

"I've not been in elected political office for about a decade, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and see what has happened in these United States of America and... the place that I call home," West said in an internet video, which was preceded by West reading aloud the Declaration of Independence to the churchgoers gathering on July fourth.

West's campaign launch comes about a month after he announced his resignation as state party chairman. The resignation is effective July 11, when the State Republican Executive Committee is set to meet to pick West's successor as chair.

According to the new poll, 25% of voters said West was favorable, 10% said he was unfavorable and 65% said they haven't heard enough about him to form an opinion.