Gov. Abbott calls 3rd special session of Texas legislature
AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a third special legislative session that will begin on Sept. 20 and tackle redistricting, restrictions on transgender student athletes and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
"The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers," Abbott said in a statement. "In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans."
Lawmakers, who will meet in Austin for the fourth time this year, will also be tasked with allocating $16 billion in federal Covid-19 relief funds and with deciding whether state or local governments can mandate vaccines.
Abbott also included on his five-item agenda a bill that would ban the tethering of dogs outside with heavy chains, which he had vetoed earlier this year.
Comments
3 Comments
Go Governor Abbott. At least we won’t have to worry about the coward Texas House Democrats going to D.C. to start a super spreader event and look like fools.
A trump supporter talking about others looking like fools😁! You can’t make this stuff up.
The only fools in Texas are Democrats and dumbo Alberto including his dozen aliases. You can make up what this psycho rants about. A real nut job.