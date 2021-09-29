George P. Bush campaigns in El Paso in bid for Texas Attorney General

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- One Republican candidate for Texas attorney general is not relying on a vast political dynasty to pull out a win.

George P. Bush is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. He's also the nephew of former President George W. Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.

But rather than rely on name recognition, Bush is taking an approach to the statewide race that's reminiscent of Democrat Beto O'Rourke's remarkable run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

"Right now I'm focused on the Republican primary (and) reaching out to the 20,000 registered Republicans in El Paso County. And by the way, I'm the only candidate that has spent time west of I-35," said Bush, 45, in an exclusive interview with ABC-7 Tuesday. "The other candidates you won't find west of the capital because they don't truly understand the issues of the state. I'm gonna listen. I'm gonna learn. I'll travel to as many as the counties as possible, all 254, and continue to learn and restore trust to this important position."

Bush currently serves as the Texas Land Commissioner, which oversees the sale and lease of state public land. He has spent a sizeable time over the last few months on the campaign trail. Much of that time he is speaking out against the Biden administration's border and immigration policy.

Bush came to El Paso to meet with law enforcement associations and talk about what he'd do if he were the top law enforcer in Texas.

"We need an AG that's filling in the gaps and backing our thin blue line," Bush said. "(And) promoting more justifiable laws that have their backs so they can do their jobs easier. In addition (we need) to work with Border Patrol to secure our southern border," he added.

Incumbent AG Ken Paxton is seeking reelection. Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court justice, is the third candidate in the Republican primary. Joe Jaworski, a former mayor of Galveston and a trial attorney, and Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney, are running in the Democratic primary.

Primary election day is March 1, 2022.