U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza departing position

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza is departing from his position. Esparza's office announced the news this afternoon.

Esparza, who formerly served as El Paso's District Attorney from 1993 to 2020, was confirmed by the Senate in December 2022.

"As U.S. Attorney, Esparza led the handling of more than 41,000 federal criminal prosecutions—including immigration, drugs, firearm, white collar, and violent crime—and more than 10,000 civil cases in this southern border district," a spokesperson for the Attorney's Office stated today. "He made it a priority to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations, including gangs, cartels and smuggling organizations. He also led and elevated outreach programs to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl and machinegun conversion devices, and to bring awareness to domestic violence issues, among others."

The Western District of Texas spans from El Paso to San Antonio.

Yesterday, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico Alexander M.M. Uballez announced his resignation from his post, citing the transition to the Trump administration.