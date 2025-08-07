AG Ken Paxton investigating Texas Majority PAC for financially helping Democrats leave Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Texas Majority PAC (TMP), which is supported by billionaire George Soros, for "potentially unlawful financial coordination and bribery of Democratic legislators who fled Texas to break quorum."

Paxton's office says that the PAC was founded by Beto O'Rourke's former staffers. O'Rourke, an El Paso native, previously ran for a Texas senate seat and for Texas governor. Paxton is also investigating O'Rourke's Powered by People.

Paxton's office says that TMP reportedly "played a coordinating role in assisting with illegal fundraising and potentially the bribery of Texas House members."

“If Texas lawmakers are bowing to the Soros Slush Fund rather than the will of the voters, Texans deserve to know. Getting financial payouts under the table to abandon your legislative duties is bribery,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas Majority PAC’s actions seem to indicate that it may be using its Soros-funded resources to break the law and fund the illegal abandonment of public office. If that’s the case as determined by this investigation, there will be a heavy price to pay.”