What to expect when adopting animals from El Paso’s Humane Society

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you have never adopted an animal before, the process may seem somewhat daunting. That's why The Humane Society of El Paso said they want to make it as simple as possible.

"Our adoption process at the Humane Society is pretty simple," said Kim Lambert, the shelter's animal care supervisor. "Come on down, spend a little bit of time with these animals. If you have any furry friends at home already, we just ask that we do an introduction between them to make sure that everybody's going to get along, and then it's just an application and a contract."

But Lambert warns it is important to be prepared.

"Animals can be a little bit expensive, because they do require vet visits. But sometimes, it just starts with research. Learn a little bit about different breeds, what the kind of energy expectation is for them, any medical issues, and grooming," she said. "Kind of get familiar with what might fit with your lifestyle, and then when you do come into the shelter, our staff is really knowledgeable."

Staff at the Humane Society said one of the most important parts of the process is actually getting to know the animals you're interested in adopting before making a decision.

"What you see in a picture or what you see in a kennel may not necessarily be who that animal is. We have a lot of dogs that may look really crazy in their kennel, but once you take them out, they're little love bugs. They're very, very calm and sweet. Sometimes those dogs that are really, really pretty might be a little bit too energetic for a family that's just looking for somebody chill. So that match-making, that companionship is a really important part of the process." said Lambert.

The shelter's staff is also asking you to consider adopting an animal that is a little bit older, as opposed to a brand-new puppy or kitten.

"I think [older animals] are fantastic. They have a lot of personality, they're really chill. A lot of times, these older dogs, they have lived with a family before. So it's not like they're just coming to the shelter because they were bad or abandoned or anything like that. A lot of times they've been cared for by a family, and the family is just not able to take care of them," said Lambert.

But even if you find yourself unable to make a long-term commitment to any of the animals, you can still help out. Lambert said the shelter has a enrichment foster program, which gives animals that have been at the shelter for a while a break from it.