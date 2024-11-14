Tropical Storm Sara threatens to bring flash floods and mudslides to Central America

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Sara has formed in the Caribbean Sea and was expected to cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across portions of Central America, including Honduras. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Thursday the storm is expected to stall and meander near the coast of Honduras through the weekend. Heavy rain also is forecast for Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala and western Nicaragua. The hurricane center says it’s too soon to say what conditions the system could bring next week to portions of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, including Florida, the Florida Keys, and Cuba.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.