US envoy sees no ‘political appetite’ among Sudan’s combatants to end the country’s devastating war

ROME (AP) — The U.S. special envoy to Sudan says he doesn’t see enough “political appetite” from the warring parties in the African nation to reach a resolution to the conflict that has left tens of thousands of dead, forced millions from their homes, and left a large swath of the population to starve. Tom Perriello, who was appointed as special envoy in February, travelled to the city of Port Sudan earlier this week to meet with Sudanese officials — including Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan who led the military takeover of Sudan in 2021. He spoke to The Associated Press in Rome on Thursday.

