Petrino’s late FG lifts Maryland over Illinois 20-17

ap-national-sports

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Joseph Petrino kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift Maryland over Illinois 20-17. In a game best described as weird from beginning to end, the normally explosive Terrapins consistently had trouble against a tough Illinois defense. Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 350 yards (32 of 43) but was held to only one passing touchdown. Tayon Fleet-Davis carried the ball 11 times for 62 yards for Maryland (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten). He also caught the lone touchdown pass from Tagovailoa. Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters, in his first start since being injured early in the first game of the season against Nebraska, was effective but clearly rusty for Illinois (1-3, 1-1). He was 10-of-26 passing for 185 yards and one interception.