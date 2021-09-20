Badosa, Kontaveit, Potapova reach Ostrava Open 2nd round

ap-national-sports

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Paula Badosa has eased past Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Ostrava Open. The ninth-seeded Spaniard is next facing Anett Kontaveit of Estonia who has eliminated Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-4, 6-4. Russia’s Anastasia Potapova has knocked out France’s Caroline Garcia in two sets to set up a second-round match against second-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova. Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain dispatched Anastasia Zakharova of Russia to meet third-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic. Also, Magda Linette of Poland beat Oceane Dodin of France in straight sets.